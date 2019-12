Ever since the Bill Ward saga began one question has come up again and again at Rhythm HQ - who would be at the kit when the metal icons recorded their new album?

Well, now we know. Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk has leant Sabbath a hand as they laid down new album 13.

The record is set for release in June, although UK tour dates are set to be announced.

So, Sabbath with Wilk , what do we make of that, then? It sounds pretty darn awesome to us.