Bill Ward discusses Black Sabbath's future

© Tony Frank/Sygma/Corbis

Bill Ward has revealed that he wants to be part of Black Sabbath's future.

In a new Vice and Marshall Headphones clip, the drummer said: "If there is some longevity with Black Sabbath, then I'd like to be part of it.

"I wanna play hard rock music. I wanna play loud drums. I love playing with Terry. I love playing with Oz. And I love playing with Tony. When Tony opens up with huge chords man, I still get the same shiver up my back than I did when we were eighteen year old kids."

Ward was originally announced back in November 2011 to have joined back up with his Sabbath band mates for a full tour and new album, only to then sit out shows due to disagreements over his contract. For full details head here.

To watch the full Ward interview visit Vice.com.