Bill Ward: Black Sabbath classic is '25 minutes work'

Black sabbath

© Tony Frank/Sygma/Corbis

When Black Sabbath wrote 'Paranoid' they created a rock classic that's still sounds face-meltingly awesome 40 years on. Not bad considering they knocked it out in 25 minutes.



Rhythm's sister title Metal Hammer recently caught up with Ward and he let them in on the making of the iconic track.

The Black Sabbath legend recalls: "We went off on our lunch break and when we got back, Tony had come up with the riff.



"I sat down, Ozzy went to his mic, Geezer strapped on his bass and we started playing. What you hear on the album is literally 25 minutes work!"



