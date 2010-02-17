Aerosmith and RATM set for Download

Aerosmith

and

Rage Against The Machine

have been announced for

Download

festival.

The Steven Tyler-fronted classic rockers will headline the event despite frequent rumours of a rift in the band over the last few months.

Rage, fresh from announcing their free London gig earlier this week, will also take top billing, joining Aerosmith and AC/DC as headliners.

Billy Idol, Lamb Of God, Stone Sour, 30 Seconds To Mars and Five Finger Death Punch have also been added to the Download line up.

Download takes place at Donington Park between 11-13 June.