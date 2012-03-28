Adrenaline Mob announce UK tour

Portnoy

© Scott D. Smith/Retna ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

This month's Rhythm cover star Mike Portnoy will be heading back to the UK this summer for a run of dates with Adrenaline Mob.

The high-octane rockers will play the following shows:

29 June - King Tuts - Glasgow

30 June - Moho Live - Manchester

1 July - Academy 2 - Birmingham

2 July - The Junction - Cambridge

3 July - Koko - London

Portnoy also recently told Audio Ink Radio all about his top five drummers.

Here's what he had to say when asked to give his five picks: "Ringo Starr was the first one. He was the first big drum hero for me. Keith Moon was my first real drum hero in terms of performance and acrobatics and personality. John Bonham was a huge influence, and I can't say anything about Bonham that hasn't already been said by every other drummer in the world. He's just a huge influence on everybody.

"Then, the next big one in my life was Neil Peart from Rush. When I was a teenager, I went through a huge Rush phase and learned everything in their catalog, inside and out. And then, Terry Bozzio from his work with Frank Zappa, who is my biggest musical hero of all."

For much more from Portnoy pick up the latest issue of Rhythm.