T-Rex Room-Mate Junior reverb review

Whether you wish to emulate a vintage spring or surround your sound with a certain size of ambience, this is a solid choice.

The original Room-Mate (£340), with its integral valve, is an upmarket option among reverb pedals .

This Junior version, however, is more affordable and more pedalboard-friendly, because it runs from nine-rather than 12-volt power supplies.

Sounds

Mix, decay and level knobs zero in on your desired reverb sound, with spring, room and hall options plus LFO, which is reverb embellished with a touch of chorus that really shines in arpeggiated playing.

There's no hi-cut control like its namesake, so it's just as well the Junior's realistic spring emulation is voiced just right - neither brash nor dull.