MXR M-182 El Grande Bass Fuzz review

Compact and effective, this is a handy pedal to have around should you feel the urge to rough things up with style.

For those looking for a straightforward plug-in-and-play fuzz pedal for their bass guitar, it doesn't come any easier than this. The tone and deep switches are useful additions and, being standard electric box size, this is also as compact as it gets.

Sounds

An uncomplicated, smooth, consistent fuzz with that 'jar full of bees' sustain. The tone control adds clearer note definition that's great for lead phrases, and the deep switch is great for expanding low-end response while boosting the signal significantly.