Mooer Pitch Box review

Serious pitch-shifters will want to invest in something more sophisticated, but if you're on a budget, you don't have much to lose with this crafty little box.

Chinese pedal manufacturer Mooer has been steadily building itself a reputation on the web, and now its range of tiny, affordable stompers is finally available to buy in UK shops.

After perusing the catalogue with all the excitement of a child eyeing up the jars at the back of a sweet shop, we finally settled on the quirky Pitch Box for pitch shifting on a budget.

For what looks like a very simple pedal, the Pitch Box has a lot going for it. The three-way toggle at the top of the pedal selects one of three modes: a harmoniser, pitch shifter or detune effect. The rotary control then selects the interval of the pitch shift, taking you all the way up - or down - two octaves.

The detune option mixes a subtle pitch shift with your original guitar tone for a spacey, ambient sound that isn't a million miles away from a chorus or tremolo, but different enough to stand out on its own.

The harmoniser, meanwhile, is accurate and responsive, but doesn't allow you to select a specific key for the harmony.

The Pitch Box copes well for its price when it comes to tracking and audio artefacts. In pitch shift mode, there's a delay between your playing and the processed-sounding result, but you get used to it.