Majik Box Krush Distortion review

We're usually very sceptical of distortion pedals that breach the £200 mark, but frankly this is one of the best high-gain pedals we've ever heard.

As hinted at with the reverse 'R' on the label, the Krush is a signature distortion pedal made for Korn guitarist, Munky. To that end, there are two markers set out around each control - one red, one white - representing two of Munky's favourite settings.

"Even if you're not a Korn fan, it's impossible to deny just how good this sounds for high-gain rhythms and leads alike"

We decide to kick off with the red setting over a clean tone, which transforms even the most timid little amplifier, bringing it kicking and screaming into a world of heavy metal meltdown, with rich harmonic overtones.

Even if you're not a Korn fan, it's impossible to deny just how good this sounds for high-gain rhythms and leads alike. There's plenty of scope to dial back to a lighter crunch or upwards to even more insanity from here, but what really impresses us is how different the white setting sounds.

This is designed to be used with an already distorted amp to warp the sound into a throaty lo-fi tone that Munky uses for breaks, intros and the like. The focus and tone controls help here, with the focus essentially acting as a mid shift.

Forget the Korn association if it bothers you - if you're a high-gain fanatic, you need to try this pedal.