JAM TubeDreamer 72

A perfect pedal to give you that little bit of extra bite or dirt from your amp.

Individually hand-painted like the rest of the JAM range, the TubeDreamer 72 (TD72) is one of four JAM pedals based on a TS-808 Tube Screamer.

Where JAM's TD58 offers the classic Tube Screamer sound using a JRC4558 chip, the TD72 uses a 'secret' chip for less gain without the mid-range boost.

Transparent overdrive enables you to crank up your amp in a very natural fashion without any shift in tone, although the tone knob does cover a carefully selected range if you need it.

There's plenty of subtlety available in the gain range from not-quite-clean upwards, all the while retaining note clarity in chords. It's truly excellent.