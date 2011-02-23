Guitar Tech Vintage Chorus

When most people think of a typical chorus effect, '80s cheese-mongers come to mind. However, a nice analogue chorus is a versatile effect suitable for plenty of genres, from funk to metal.



As with the rest of the Guitar Tech range of pedals, theVintage Chorus is handcrafted into a metal housing and uses true-bypass circuitry. It features the usual controls for Speed, Depth and Mix, and is about as straightforward as they come.

As far as a range of sounds from one pedal goes, the Vintage Chorus has pretty much got you covered. It can be used as a shimmering thickener to your clean sound, add gloss to a distorted solo, or create a lo-fi stretched tape-style vibrato.

One caveat, though: our review model emitted a slight pulse in time with the Speed rate when our amp was at higher volumes, and this became more noticeable with higher gain settings.

While £49 doesn't make this entry-level as such, it does make this pedal affordable. The audible pulse doesn't make the pedal unuseable but it is a bit of a let down, and at this price it has its work cut out to draw users away from products like the Electro-Harmonix Small Clone.