Carl Martin DC Drive 2018 review

A workmanlike drive pedal with two voices, which would lend itself to many styles.

The original DC Drive (now discontinued) was a double footswitch pedal that packed a boost alongside its overdrive.

This new single-footswitch version loses the boost but still offers the overdrive, delivered via level, tone and drive knobs and a Regular/Fat toggle switch that effectively gives the pedal two distinct voices.

Regular is quite lean, rolling off some of your bottom-end, but Fat puts that back in and adds in lower mids for more girth and a smidge more gain - it’s fuller and smoother. There’s quite a range of drive available here from clean boost through all shades in-between to a driven-amp saturation that brings out harmonics, but cleans up very well with the volume knob.

With a tone knob that focuses on top-end presence, there’s a host of crisp drive sounds to be had with plenty of string definition. It makes a great dirt channel for a clean amp but can also push driven sounds further.