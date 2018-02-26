Boss JB-2 Angry Driver

This foray into boutique collaborations is interesting and well-timed.

A combination of the Boss BS-2 Blues Driver and a JHS Angry Charlie, a circuit that began life as a modded Marshall Guv’nor distortion.

With clever dual-function pots for drive, level and tone on both circuits, there’s a plethora of high and low-gain drive sounds.

Among the myriad routing options, there’s a parallel configuration that allows you to blend both sounds at once (like running two amps simultaneously), and one for adding a remote footswitch for individual control of each circuit.

