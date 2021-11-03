More

Who is the best rock drummer of 2021?

By

Here’s your chance to vote for rock’s top sticksman

Best in drums
(Image credit: Future)

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: 2021's been a great year for rock drumming. Not only have we seen some ace young drummers vying for the rock crown, we've also witnessed well-loved veteran rockers hitting the road again and giving it their all in the name of a good time and great music.

All of the players in our poll have been active over the last year, releasing records and/or touring, but who has stood out for you? Who has played the best shows or inspired you to pick up the sticks? Vote in our poll below and let us know who think should take home the title of best rock drummer of 2021.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November. 

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2021 voting categories.

MusicRadar Team

MusicRadar is the number 1 website for music makers of all kinds, be they guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, djs or producers...

  • GEAR: We help musicians find the best gear with top-ranking gear round-ups and high- quality, authoritative reviews by a wide team of highly experienced experts.
  • TIPS: We also provide tuition, from bite-sized tips to advanced work-outs and guidance from recognised musicians and stars.
  • STARS: We talk to musicians and stars about their creative processes, and the nuts and bolts of their gear and technique. We give fans an insight into the actual craft of music making that no other music website can.