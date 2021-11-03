Who is the best rock drummer of 2021?

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: 2021's been a great year for rock drumming. Not only have we seen some ace young drummers vying for the rock crown, we've also witnessed well-loved veteran rockers hitting the road again and giving it their all in the name of a good time and great music.

All of the players in our poll have been active over the last year, releasing records and/or touring, but who has stood out for you? Who has played the best shows or inspired you to pick up the sticks? Vote in our poll below and let us know who think should take home the title of best rock drummer of 2021.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November.

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2021 voting categories.