Who is the best blues or jazz guitarist of 2021?

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: Blues has never been more popular, and the list of unbelievable guitarists inspired by the genre is ever-growing.

The players nominated below sit at the very top of the blues table. Some are household names who have been laying down sizzling blues licks for decades; others are fresh faces taking the genre into bold new realms.

As the year draws to a close, we want to know who gets your motor running. Check out the list and place your vote below.

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.