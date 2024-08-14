What tonewood produces the lightest weight electric guitars? A new survey suggests it's one you may have overlooked

How much does the weight of an electric guitar matter to you? We talk about it in our guitar reviews because it can be a crucial factor in how comfortable and appealing a guitar is, and if you believe some people – it can either make a guitar more or less resonant.

That last part is hard to prove because there are so many other factors that make each guitar unique. But there's no doubt how much a guitar's weight can be a factor in whether someone will want to buy it, so we were very interested to find out that guitar database website Find My Guitar researched the weights of 466 guitars from retailers who share that info to find out which body tonewood is more likely to be lighter weight.

(Image credit: Squier)

We were expecting basswood in the top spot based on past experiences, but it's pipped to the featherweight title by Nyatoh with an average weight of 7.324 lbs from the samples Find My Guitar tested.

"Though it may not be as well-known as some other woods, Nyatoh has gained popularity in recent years, particularly among manufacturers of mid-range guitars," notes Find My Guitar. "Its lightness makes it ideal for players who prioritize comfort, and it offers a balanced tone with a slight emphasis on midrange frequencies, making it versatile for various musical genres."

We've noticed brands including Ibanez, Ernie Ball Music Man and even Squier on its Classic Vibe Baritone Custom Tele) using Nyatoh in recent years. One to look out for then!

(Image credit: Fender)

Squier was also where one used to be able to find a lot of bolt-on models made with basswood bodies – the wood we find at number two in the survey results with an average of 7.451 lbs. Its consistency in lighter weight could be a reason why Fender is using it more selectively nowadays – for special runs including the Japanese JV series Tele and Strats. The JV '50s Strat is the lightest example of that design I can remember playing ever.

Third on the list for lightest is poplar with an average of 7.506 lbs – another wood that's often been found in the Squier line, and the higher-end offset Gordon Smith Gatsby amongst others. Ash – recently returning to Fender's mid-priced models with the Player II Series – comes in at 7.813 lbs, followed by Korina (also known as Limba), the tonewood used for Gibson's late '50s V and Explorer.

(Image credit: Gordon Smith)

We're surprised to see mahogany as high as position six with an average of 7.843 lbs Vs Korina's 7.824 lbs. The latter known for lightness, the former less so.

The heaviest trio (of the highest list) are alder at 7.989 lbs, mahogany's close relative Okoume at 8.363 lbs and pine coming in at 10th position with an average of 8.383 lbs.

(Image credit: Gibson)

"We focused exclusively on solid-body electric guitars without any form of weight relief, ensuring that the weight data accurately reflects the actual mass of the wood itself," explains Find My Guitar regarding their methodology. "To determine the average weight for each type of wood, we collected data from various reputable online marketplaces such as Sweetwater and Reverb.

"By analyzing the minimum and maximum weights listed for guitars made from each wood type, we calculated an average that provides a reliable representation of what players can typically expect when choosing a guitar made from these materials. This approach allowed us to comprehensively and accurately compare the lightest woods available for guitar bodies."

(Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken)

As Find My Guitar notes, there are plenty of other factors that can influence an electric guitar's weight, including picks, neck wood and even its finish. And these factors shouldn't overlooked; I found a change from single-coil pickups to nickel-covered P-90s added nearly half a pound to the weight of a Mustang I modded.

So these results aren't conclusive proof of the lightest tonewood but certainly give us an idea when shopping, which is why sites including Sweetwater now allow customers to choose specific guitars online to buy, with their individual weights stated.

