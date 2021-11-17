More

What is the best produced track of 2021?

The countdown to the top of the tech pops starts here

Best in tech 2021
BEST IN TECH 2021: As society has made a cautious return to normality this year, so have artists and producers. Stepping back into reopened studios, kicking off long-postponed tours and drawing on the inspiration provided by a reunion with the complexities of life outside our homes, musicians have returned full of ideas and as creatively adventurous as ever.

Out of great ideas, come great tracks - and there's been no shortage this year. In dance music, house and techno have been taken down a peg or two by a resurgence of the slinkier sounds of DnB and jungle, with Sully's face-melting 5ives leading the charge. 

Rap, grime and hip-hop all continue to evolve at lightspeed, thanks to genius collaborations between Dave and James Blake, and Headie One and Fred Again. Elsewhere, Overmono elevate the art of the rave-ready vocal hook, while Charli XCX and Bruno Mars provide ample evidence for those who maintain that the best production is invariably found in pop music.

Take a look through our picks of the best produced tracks of the year, and cast your vote below. 

Voting closes at midnight on 5 December.  

