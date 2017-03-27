Watch Voyager's Scott Kay deliver a prog-metal tour de force in Ascension guitar playthrough

Following tours with the likes of Deftones, Karnivool and Opeth, Aussie metal behemoths Voyager have learned a thing or two about putting together killer guitar parts, something ably demonstrated by seven-stringer Scott Kay in this exclusive playthrough of lead single, Ascension.

Not content with just sharing his killer riffs, Scott was also kind enough to take us through the rig that features on the playthrough and on crowd-funded new album, Ghost Mile.

“I'm using my new Mayones Duvell Elite 7, with the stock Seymour Duncan Nazgul/Sentient pickups,” Scott reveals.

My new Mayones Duvell Elite 7 sounds and plays like an absolute dream!

“It sounds and plays like an absolute dream! The Duvell was used throughout the tracking process for Ghost Mile, too, taking the role of recording all rhythm parts, and my leads.

“I'm then going into my Marshall JVM410H head, through a Marshall 1960s cab. The mic is a classic Shure SM57. Can't go wrong!

“There's a gate on the OD channel, and on the cleans there's some delay, reverb, and chorus on the back-end to make it shimmer.”

Ghost Mile is out on 12 May. Until then, you'll find us learning that cheeky tap in the main riff. Tasty.