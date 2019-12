After MusicRadar users dubbed him the best prog guitarist of 2017, we couldn’t wait to see how Plini followed up his barnstorming debut album - and with the recently released Sunhead EP, the Australian guitar wunderkind certainly delivered.

Above, you can see Plini demonstrate his tasteful phrasing and slick arpeggios on an intimate playthrough of the EP’s opening track Kind, which sees the guitarist blend djent, prog and fusion to devastating effect.

Sunhead is available now.