Watch I Prevail tear through Scars guitar playthrough

Rapidly rising metalcore upstarts I Prevail are gearing up for a series of UK dates at Slam Dunk Festival, and to give a taste of what to expect, we're playing host to this exclusive guitar playthrough of monster single Scars.
In the clip, guitarists Dylan Bowman and Steve Menoian demonstrate some classic rhythm/harmony interplay on their PRS CE 24 and Custom 24 models, before dropping the mother of all breakdown riffs in the middle eight. Noice.
I Prevail play the following UK dates this month:
27 May - Slam Dunk Leeds City Centre
28 May - Slam Dunk Birmingham NEC
29 May - Slam Dunk Hatfield
31 May - Camden Underworld, London