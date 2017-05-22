Watch I Prevail tear through Scars guitar playthrough

Rapidly rising metalcore upstarts I Prevail are gearing up for a series of UK dates at Slam Dunk Festival, and to give a taste of what to expect, we're playing host to this exclusive guitar playthrough of monster single Scars.

In the clip, guitarists Dylan Bowman and Steve Menoian demonstrate some classic rhythm/harmony interplay on their PRS CE 24 and Custom 24 models, before dropping the mother of all breakdown riffs in the middle eight. Noice.

I Prevail play the following UK dates this month:

27 May - Slam Dunk Leeds City Centre

28 May - Slam Dunk Birmingham NEC

29 May - Slam Dunk Hatfield

31 May - Camden Underworld, London