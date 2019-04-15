Walrus Audio unveils ethereal Slö Multi Texture Reverb

Walrus Audio has announced the Slö Multi Texture Reverb pedal, which specialises in “lush, modulated, sleepy and ambient landscapes”.

Three algorithms are onboard: Dark delivers a blendable lower octave; Rise offers an ambient auto-swell; while Dream features a latching function via the Sustain footswitch.

Secondary toggle-switch functions also choose between different wave shapes for the modulation, including Sine, Warp and Sink.

Controls include decay, filter, mix, the mode-specific X knob and depth, which can also adjust modulation speed when combined with the bypass footswitch.

The Slö is available now for $199/£192/€209 - see Walrus Audio for more info.