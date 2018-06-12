Walrus Audio introduces Emissary Parallel Boost pedal

Oklahoma City stompbox fave Walrus Audio has announced the Emissary Parallel Boost pedal.

The Emissary packs two independent boost circuits running in parallel, which can be used together or separately.

Controls-wise, the top knob controls the ‘bright’ boost circuit, a high-headroom JFET boost with a focus on the top-end; the bottom knob adjusts the ‘mid’ boost circuit, which can be targeted at 1kHz or 800Hz dependent on the toggle switch’s position.

The Emissary is available to preorder now for $169, with a release date of 18 June 2018. Head over to Walrus Audio for more info.