Waggi unveils pedalboards with innovative hinged two-tier design

Colombian co Waggi has announced a new line of pedalboards , which feature an integrated tidy cable system and innovative two-tier design.

Under-rails channels promise easy cable management, while power supplies and patch boxes can be stored beneath the ’boards’ upper deck; side, rear and bottom cutouts allow for various cable connections.

Three sizes of pedalboard are available (W20, W28 and W34) - each configuration is made from 14-gauge aluminium with a stainless steel back panel, and comes with a padded carry case.

Waggi pedalboards are available now from Amazon for $189, $218 and $240. See Waggi for more.