Von Frankenstein Monster Gear unveils Jeff Loomis signature string sets

Wailing from Wisconsin, Jeff Loomis famously auditioned for ‘big four’ thrash pioneers Megadeth when he was just 16 years old.

Though mightily impressed, Dave Mustaine et al decided to pass on the opportunity of hiring the electric guitar prodigy.

Loomis later established himself as one of the most talented players on the scene during his tenure with Nevermore – the Seattle band that rose from the ashes of Sanctuary.

Following his instructional 2010 DVD release Extreme Lead Guitar: Dissonant Scales & Arpeggios (opens in new tab), Loomis has remained eager to share his knowledge with fellow guitarists while hosting clinics.

Solo work and other acclaimed musical projects eventually led to his role as guitarist in melodic death metallers Arch Enemy in 2014.

A few years ago, Loomis was honoured by Jackson Guitars with the release of a signature Kelly (opens in new tab) model.

Now, the guitarist has teamed up with Von Frankenstein Monster Gear (opens in new tab) – the new guitar gear company owned by Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein.

Kicking off with electric guitar strings, Von Frankenstein Monster Gear is working in collaboration with Sheptone (opens in new tab) in order to produce several signature sets.

These include sets endorsed by Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein himself, Gary Holt of Exodus, Machine Head founder Logan Mader, and Loomis.

I couldn’t be more excited to team up with my friend Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Jeff Loomis

“Handcrafted one at a time for beastly tone and brutal durability,” reads a press release, “these strings are packaged in three sets endorsed by Loomis, including one that he currently uses with Arch Enemy.”

Speaking of his recent endorsement, Loomis said: "I couldn’t be more excited to team up with my friend Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein to release my first ever signature string line!”

As is the case with all of their strings, the Von Frankenstein Jeff Loomis sets are made in the US using domestically sourced materials.

Featuring a treated hex steel core, the Jeff Loomis signature strings are wrapped with nickel-plated steel.

Visit Von Frankenstein Monster Gear (opens in new tab) for more information.