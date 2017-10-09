VegaTrem may have just reinvented the floating tremolo

We see a ton of Kickstarter campaigns for wacky ideas here at MusicRadar, but few have impressed us quite so much as the first product from VegaTrem: a floating tremolo/vibrato system that fits any Strat-style guitar with no modification.

The double-action VT1 UltraTrem vibrato is a downsized unit that fits in a guitar’s existing tremolo cavity, allowing it to bend strings up and down, but without micro tuners or any modification to the block system.

Made of stainless steel, the UltraTrem promises smooth movement and strong tuning stability, while its low profile means your whammy won’t get in the way of your playing.

Two-note bends and chords stay in tune to boot - just watch video ace Tom Quayle in action above.

The whole thing looks to be surprisingly straightforward to install, too, judging by the company’s handy installation video, and comes in both standard and two-point trem configurations.

The VegaTrem VT1 UltraTrem is available to order now from Kickstarter for €248 (£220/$290 approx).