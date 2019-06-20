VCV Rack reaches version 1.0.0: free and open-source modular synth gets a full release

VCV Rack is a free, open-source modular software synth that’s been gaining ground for a couple of years, but only now has it reached the significant milestone of version 1.0.

Designed to replicate the feeling of having a hardware modular synth on your desktop, VCV Rack enables you to add both free and paid-for modules, and now supports polyphony of up to 16 voices. There’s MIDI Output, too with CV-Gate, CV-MIDI and CV-CC modules enabling you to interface with drum machines, desktop synths and Eurorack gear.

Another new module takes care of MIDI mapping, so that you can tweak VCV Rack from your favourite controller. A module browser, meanwhile, makes it easy to search, filter and view your modules, which can be clicked and dragged into the rack.

Finally, behind the scenes, multiple CPU threads are now supported, potentially enabling you to run more modules than before.

Find out more on the VCV Rack website, where the software can be downloaded for PC, Mac and Linux.