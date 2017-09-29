Under the microscope: Johnny Winter's Firebird V

Johnny Winter’s 1965 Firebird V came under the auctioneer’s hammer in autumn 2016. We track down the new owner and details the rise of Gibson’s bold and iconic design.

John Dawson Winter III was born in Beaumont, Texas on 23 February 1944. He began playing guitar via the unusual route of turning first to the clarinet and then ukulele, settling on the instrument that was to lead him to worldwide renown around the age of 11.

His first experience of performing was with his brother Edgar, initially as an Everly Brothers-inspired duo and then, at the age of 14, in his first band, Johnny And The Jammers. During his formative years, he was exposed to a vast style of music.

“I think that’s what I liked about growing up there; you could just hear so much stuff,” he told Guitarist in 1992. This exposure to music helped him during those early years.

“You had to be able to play a lot of different things in the clubs or you’d get killed,” he said. “You had to play Cajun music - the French Cajun two-steps - and in parts of Texas there was a lot of Mexican music and, of course, there was the Louisiana and New Orleans stuff as well as jazz and country.”