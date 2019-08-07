UAD 9.10 lands with Tube Compressor Collection

Universal Audio has launched the latest update to its plugin platform, with version 9.10 concentrated on reimagining the 175B and 176 tube compressors within the digital realm.

The legendary tube-limiters were the first compressors to be made solely for studio use and as such around only 1000 units were made, making them some of the most sought-after compressors ever.

Both comps serve as predecessors to the renowned 1176 and can be heard on many a seminal classic, from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis and more besides.

The Classic Tube Collection comes in at $299 and more information can be found on the Universal Audio website .

175B and 176 Tube Compressor Collection features