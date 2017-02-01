Two new synths from Digitana Electronics and The Future Sound of London are inbound

Digitana Electronics, which develops custom interface modules for classic synthesizers made by Electronic Music Studios (EMS), has announced two new prototype synths in collaboration with UK electronic act, The Future Sound of London.



Both products are still in development, and Digitana Electronics insists that the final list of features on production units may change. There is, however, much to get excited about already.



First up is the the SX-1, a 'standalone expander' based around the expander module of the Synthi AKS KS. Another desktop synth in development is the HALia, a little digital number built around ARM-based microcontrollers.

Both synths are the result of ongoing collaborations between Digitana Electronics and the The Future Sound of London.



The SX-1 is powered by dual VCOs, each featuring sine/triangle and square waves and 'wave-folding' (voltage controlled). There’s also dual filtering and envelopes, analogue delay and distortion effects, S&H, an LFO and an envelope generator. The SX-1 also has plenty of CV I/O for both internal and external modulation.

SX-1 features at a glance

Dual analogue VCO

Slew Limiter

Octave Shift

LFO

Sample & Hold

Dual Envelopes: Attack and Decay type

Dual Filters: 24db/octave type

Analogue delay (BBD)

Slope Generator

Distortion