"Twenty years in the making": Jason Momoa performs his first ever live show as a bassist – covering Black Sabbath, Hendrix, Zeppelin, Metallica and Stevie Nicks with Jack Black, Danielle Brooks and Rita Ora joining as guests

It's no secret that actor Jason Momoa plays bass and guitar, has acquired some dream instruments and even got to jam with some of his heroes. But he's never been in a band or played a gig before. That all changed last night with the debut performance by his new trio called Oof Tatata (Momoa applied to trademark the name 9 April). We say new, but the three musicians involved got way back.

I never wanted to play in a band, but now times have changed so this is the first show

"I've known Kenny Dale and Mike Hayes for about 20 years and these guys taught me how to play music," said the Game Of Thrones alumni introducing the trio's set at the New Zealand wrap party at the end of filming for the long-awaited Minecraft film. "But I never wanted to play in a band, but now times have changed so this is the first show."

He picked a great occasion for the debut gig because fellow Minecraft castmates Danielle Brookes, and Jack Black (alongside Rita Ora) were on hand to help out – the latter two duetting on a celebratory take on Stevie Nicks' classic Edge OF Seventeen with Momoa on Fender Precision Bass, Hayes on Buddy Guy Strat and Dale on drums.

Hayes was the lead singer for much of the set that included versions of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog, Led Zeppelin's In My Time Of Dying and Jimi Hendrix's Voodoo Child.

Black returned for a thunderous take on Black Sabbath's The Wizard before Brookes delighted the guests on a duet with Hayes of the Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove-penned country classic Tennessee Whiskey – most recently made famous by Chris Stapleton.

Momoa swapped to a wonderfully worn-looking Jazz Bass for a take on Metallica's Whom The Bell Tolls fronted by Black and his mighty bellow.

From the clip above, this trio has chops as well as star power and Momoa promises "more to come". We look forward to hearing it!

