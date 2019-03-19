TWA’s MiniMorph gives you an “unlimited variety of filthy, flittering filter effects”

TWA has unveiled the MiniMorph, an envelope-filter drive that downsizes the company’s DynaMorph pedal.

Although the MiniMorph removes the DynaMorph’s envelope-controlled level section, TWA is still promising an “unlimited variety of filthy, flittering filter effects”.

Low drive settings give off ‘starved voltage’ fuzz-style sounds, while higher drive levels offer swept resonance filter tones, which only get more intense with higher gain settings.

Thankfully, a dry blend control is on hand to calm the sonic storm, while a mode switch selects between two different EQ settings.

The MiniMorph is available to preorder now from Godlyke Distribution for $189.