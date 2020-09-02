"Tone's in the fingers" – Scottish rock hero Alan Nimmo talks new King King album Maverick and shows his gear

The Virtual Guitar Show: Alan Nimmo is a national rock treasure – Glasgow's powerhouse singer and guitarist who has put in countless hours and miles into establishing his band King King as a premier live act. Lockdown finds him unable to do what he loves most onstage but the band are bouncing back with a revitalised and expanded five-member line-up on forthcoming new album, Maverick.

In a new in-depth interview for The Virtual Guitar Show, Alan talks about how this album evolves the band's songcraft and the addition of longtime collaborator and brother Stevie as second guitarist.

He also show us his key electric guitars, Blackstar amp and tone settings.

King King will release Maverick on 6 November and tour the UK in February. For preorders and dates visit kingking.co.uk