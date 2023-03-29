Tom Morello compares Rage Against The Machine to Lord Of The Rings and says his 11-year-old son can now out-shred him

Full marks for persistence to Rolling Stone; it kept pushing Tom Morello on when and if Rage Against The Machine would return to touring following vocalist Zach De La Rocha's Achilles tendon injury last year. But he was having none of it.

"There is no term," Morello replied when asked about how he'd describe the current status of the band and whether they would pick up the European dates they had to cancel. "Rage Against the Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they’re driven mad. If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you’ll hear from the band. I do not know. When there is news, it will come from a collective statement from the band. There is no news."

Strangely, there were no questions published in the interview regarding Rage Against The Machine's more pressing concern; bassist Tim Commerford's health following his surgery for prostate cancer ahead of the band's acclaimed comeback shows last year. But Morello did offer details on what he's up to musically right now. And it looks like he's keeping it in the family.

My 11-year-old can shred circles around me

"I’m at home in my studio," he revealed about his next album that's in the works. "I’m working on new, exciting music of my own. It’s been a very fruitful period. I’ve been very inspired by my 11-year-old son [Roman]. I’ve been relegated to being the rhythm guitar player in my family now because my 11-year-old can shred circles around me. I’ve been inspired by him. He’s been writing some riffs, and I’ve been writing some riffs. It’s been fun."

Morello will also head out on tour with his solo band the Freedom Fighters Orchestra – including visiting South American. Meanwhile, Rage Against The Machine are up for consideration to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (for the fifth time) this year and though it's yet to be decided if the shadowy figures on the voting panel will put them through, Morello suggested he'd be up for playing at the November induction if they are.

"I will definitely be there," he said. "Beyond that, we haven’t discussed that. That’s really putting the cart before the horse. I would hope so, though."

One thing's for sure, Rage's inclusion would make them the most political rock band to ever get in.

Read more (Image credit: Joby Sessions / Future) Tom Morello shows us his Rage Against The Machine guitars

"An argument for Rage Against the Machine to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is that there has never been a band with politics that radical on the top of the charts. It’s not close. It’s not close," Morello said. "That is rarified air. The engine in me doesn’t turn off when Rage isn’t onstage.

"The album I’m working on now will be my 23rd album," added Morello. "I’m super psyched. I’m going to be playing shows in Chile and Brazil and Italy and Belgium this summer with no less commitment to that music and message than any of the five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden."