ThorpyFX debuts The Veteran (Si) Reverb Special Edition fuzz/boost pedal

Wiltshire-based ThorpyFX has unveiled a limited-edition purple incarnation of the silicon transistor-equipped Veteran fuzz/boost, in association with Reverb.

Promising the best of ’60s Fuzz Face and Rangemaster-style units, The Veteran (Si) offers two footswitches, one for fuzz and one for boost.

Smooth, fuzz, volume and bias controls adjust the fuzz, while boost, range and bass knobs tweak the treble booster.

Just 100 of these pedals will be made, and are available now from Reverb for £224.99 apiece.