"This video is what happens when you spend your time practicing instead of arguing about gear online" – Julia Przybysz proves groove is in the hands with a stunning bass workout of Michael Jackson's Get On The Floor on a $350 StingRay

By Rob Laing
published

The 23-year-old's take on Louis Johnson's bassline showcases an immense musical talent

Julia Przybysz
(Image credit: juliaplaysgroove / YouTube)

Take one Sterling By Music Man Sub StingRay 4 bass guitar plugged into Ableton via Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 interface. And Julia Przybysz. 

The Polish music student, AKA YouTuber Juliaplaysgroove, really doesn't need anything more to showcase her stunning sense of groove and technique, putting her own flair on Louis Johnson's work for Get On The Floor from Michael Jackson's 1979 Off The Wall album.

"This video is what happens when you spend your time practicing instead of arguing about gear online," says one commentator – absolutely nailing the lesson for today. 

Check out more of Julia's playing at her YouTube channel. And if you want to get the same bass as Julia and start practicing, head to Sweetwater, Thomann or Andertons 

