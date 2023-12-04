"This video is what happens when you spend your time practicing instead of arguing about gear online" – Julia Przybysz proves groove is in the hands with a stunning bass workout of Michael Jackson's Get On The Floor on a $350 StingRay

Take one Sterling By Music Man Sub StingRay 4 bass guitar plugged into Ableton via Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 interface. And Julia Przybysz.

The Polish music student, AKA YouTuber Juliaplaysgroove, really doesn't need anything more to showcase her stunning sense of groove and technique, putting her own flair on Louis Johnson's work for Get On The Floor from Michael Jackson's 1979 Off The Wall album.

"This video is what happens when you spend your time practicing instead of arguing about gear online," says one commentator – absolutely nailing the lesson for today.

Check out more of Julia's playing at her YouTube channel.