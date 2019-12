Fender has produced some pretty wacky finishes over the years, but this thermochromic beauty easily ranks among our faves.

Built for Joseph Morinelli of US band Joywave, the ‘Moodcaster’ Tele’s liquid crystal thermochromic finish looks black at first, but responds to temperature and body heat, resulting in a variety of cool effects.

Check out the video below to see the guitar’s nifty finish in action. Full production model, please, Fender!