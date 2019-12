Mercuriall Audio loves a free guitar plugin, and its latest, the MT-A, pays homage to a stompbox that will be familiar to metal fans the world over.

It’s an emulation of the Boss Metal Zone MT-2, a ubiquitous distortion pedal that’s adored and derided in equal measure.

Available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, you can download the MT-A now from the Mercuriall Audio website.