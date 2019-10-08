Things is a synth plugin for people who don’t understand synth plugins

If standard synth plugins leave you scratching your head, Sampleson thinks that you might dig things, an “intuitive synth sound creator” that does away with most standard parameters and lets you tweak descriptive controls instead.

There are seven sonic categories - Crystal, Rubber Bands, Horror, Air Stream, Clouds, Arcade and Alien Talk - each of which has a suitable set of ‘Descriptors’. Many of these can be automated.

There’s also a chunky-looking arpeggiator that enables you to automate the Note Shift, Note Velocity and Note Length.

While Things’ interface has been kept simple, there are 32 oscillators, 30 FX processors and filters working away under the hood, and sounds are created using a mixture of additive, subtractive and FM synthesis. You don’t have to worry about any of that, though.