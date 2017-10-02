This new MIDI controller might teach you music theory and help you to write better songs

We know that many of you are keen to improve your music theory skills, so what if there was a controller that helped you to understand the subject and create better music at the same time?

That’s the promise of the TheoryBoard, a ‘music theory MIDI controller’ from Irijule that’s billed as the “ultimate hack for production and composition”. It features an interface of coloured buttons, and enables you to select a scale and then play a wide range of chords within that scale, as well as melodies that will always fit over the top of them.

Irijule says that the TheoryBoard is a ‘synesthetic musical instrument’, offering a diatonic layout that’s expressed through colour. There’s colour correlation between the chord and melody sides of the controller, so you have visual reference points.

The TheoryBoard contains more than 860 scales and a wide range of chords, and the promise is that the colour coding will enable you to understand the relationship between melody and harmony. There’s a fuller explanation of how it works in the video above and on the TheoryBoard Kickstarter page, where you can pledge from $299 to get your hands on one next year.