The Revivalists' Zack Feinberg: why I love my… 1974 Guild Starfire

Now this is something we like to see; a player with a workhorse electric guitar they depend upon. And Zack Feinberg's 1974 Guild Starfire is a fine stead indeed. A teenage eBay purchase that has seen him through the last 12 years with soulful New Orleans eight-piece rock band The Revivalists.

It's even survived being chewed on by a dog. "It's an extension of my life," he tell us in the video above. As all great guitars should be.

See it action with the band below and for more on The Revivalists check out therevivalists.com, YouTube channel and Instagram. The band's Made In Muscle Shoals live album is out now.

(Image credit: Zackery Michael)

The band's frontman David Shaw has also recently released the singles Shaken and Promised Land from his forthcoming debut solo album, due out in 2021 on Yokoko Records/C3 Records.