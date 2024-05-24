The new Harley Benton MV Bass guitar series is hitting the low end on prices

Whether you're new to bass guitar, looking to expand a collection with a five-string or a guitarist wanting to bring some four-string bass action to their recordings, Harley Benton's new MV series is worth a look. There are six different models to kick things off, and some very tempting prices.

Let's take a look at the specs.

MV-4JB

£197 at Thomann

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The MV-4JB has an alder body, bolt-on caramelised Canadian hard rock maple neck, and laurel fretboard with pearloid block inlays. Pickups and a pair of alnico 5 single-coils.

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Bolt-on caramelised Canadian hard rock maple with roseacer skunk stripe

Bolt-on caramelised Canadian hard rock maple with roseacer skunk stripe Neck shape: Soft-D

Soft-D Fingerboard: Laurel with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side marks

Laurel with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side marks Neck binding: Creme

Creme Frets: 20 premium silver nickel 2.9mm medium frets

20 premium silver nickel 2.9mm medium frets Nut: White graphite

White graphite Nut width: 38 mm (1.49")

38 mm (1.49") Scale: 864 mm (34.02")

864 mm (34.02") Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12")

305 mm (12") Truss rod: Double action spoke wheel

Double action spoke wheel Pickguard: 3-ply black

3-ply black Pickups: HBZ-Custom Wound AJB-B alnico 5 single coil (bridge) - HBZ-Custom Wound AJB-N alnico 5 single coil (mid)

HBZ-Custom Wound AJB-B alnico 5 single coil (bridge) - HBZ-Custom Wound AJB-N alnico 5 single coil (mid) Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x tone

2 x volume, 1 x tone Bridge: Sung Il WB401CR with brass saddles (19mm string spacing)

Sung Il WB401CR with brass saddles (19mm string spacing) Hardware finish: Chrome

Chrome Tuners: HB die-cast 22:1

HB die-cast 22:1 Original strings: D'Addario EXL165 .045 - .105

D'Addario EXL165 .045 - .105 Colour finishes: Natural, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black

Natural, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black Left-handed option: Black

Harley Benton MV-5JB

£214 at Thomann

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

This is the five-string version of the model above and available in Natural, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black. Almos available in left-handed Black.

Harley Benton MV-4PJ

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

£197 at Thomann

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Bolt-on caramelised Canadian Soft-D hard rock maple with roseacer skunk stripe

Bolt-on caramelised Canadian Soft-D hard rock maple with roseacer skunk stripe Fingerboard: Laurel with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side marks

Laurel with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side marks Neck binding: Creme

Creme Frets: 20 premium silver nickel 2.9mm medium frets

20 premium silver nickel 2.9mm medium frets Nut: White graphite

White graphite Nut width: 38 mm (1.49")

38 mm (1.49") Scale: 864 mm (34.02")

864 mm (34.02") Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12")

305 mm (12") Truss Rod: Double action spoke wheel

Double action spoke wheel Pickguard: 3-ply black

3-ply black Pickups: HBZ-custom wound AJB-B alnico 5 single coil (bridge) , HBZ-custom wound APB-N alnico 5 split single coil (mid)

HBZ-custom wound AJB-B alnico 5 single coil (bridge) , HBZ-custom wound APB-N alnico 5 split single coil (mid) Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x tone

2 x volume, 1 x tone Bridge: Sung Il WB401CR with brass saddles (19mm string spacing)

Sung Il WB401CR with brass saddles (19mm string spacing) Hardware finish: Chrome

Chrome Tuners: HB die-cast 22:1

HB die-cast 22:1 Original strings: D'Addario EXL165 .045 - .105

D'Addario EXL165 .045 - .105 Colour finishes: Natural, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black

Natural, Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black Left-handed option: Black

MV-5PJ

£214 at Thomann

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The MV-5PJ is a five-string configuration of the MV-4PJ spec. It offers the same construction and pickups. It's available in Natural, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, and Black. The latter finish is also available as a left-hand model.

MV-4P

£197 at Thomann

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The MV-4P offers an alder body, caramelised Canadian hard rock maple neck, and laurel fretboard. The pickup is a single alnico 5 pickup. Finishes are Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, and a Black that's also available as a left-handed option.

Body: Alder

Alder Neck: Bolt-on Soft-D caramelised Canadian hard rock maple with roseacer skunk stripe

Bolt-on Soft-D caramelised Canadian hard rock maple with roseacer skunk stripe Fingerboard: Laurel with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side marks

Laurel with pearloid block inlays and glow-in-the-dark side marks Neck binding: Creme

Creme Frets: 20 premium silver nickel 2.9mm medium frets

20 premium silver nickel 2.9mm medium frets Nut: White graphite

White graphite Nut width: 38 mm (1.49")

38 mm (1.49") Scale: 864 mm (34.02")

864 mm (34.02") Fingerboard radius: 305 mm (12")

305 mm (12") Truss rod: Double action spoke wheel

Double action spoke wheel Pickguard: 3-ply black

3-ply black Pickup: HBZ-Custom Wound APB alnico 5 split single coil (mid)

HBZ-Custom Wound APB alnico 5 split single coil (mid) Controls: 2 x volume, 1 x tone

2 x volume, 1 x tone Bridge: Sung Il WB401CR with brass saddles (19mm string spacing)

Sung Il WB401CR with brass saddles (19mm string spacing) Hardware finish: Chrome

Chrome Tuners: HB die-cast 22:1

HB die-cast 22:1 Original strings: D'Addario EXL165 .045 - .105

D'Addario EXL165 .045 - .105 Finishes: Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black

Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, Black Left-handed option: Black

Harley Benton MV-4MSB

£197 at Thomann

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

A 30-inch short-scale model, the MV-4MSB is ideal for smaller players or just those of us looking for more compact scale. It features an alder body, caramelised Canadian maple neck, and laurel fretboard with pearloid dot inlays.

The pickups are a AJB-B alnico 5 single-coil at the bridge and an APB alnico 5 single-coil at the neck. Finishes are Shell Pink, Seafoam Green, Daphne Blue, Burgundy Mist, and Black (the latter, again, is also available as a left-handed option).