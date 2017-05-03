The M Machine: 10 records that blew our minds

San Francisco-based Ben Swardlick and Eric Luttrell formed The M Machine in 2011. A three-piece, before the departure of Andy Coenen two years ago, Swardlick and Luttrell were roommates at University of California, Santa Barbara.

Both came from a songwriting background, until they discovered the wonders of computer software and ventured into video game scoring and sound design.

Trading tracks and sounds between each other, the duo soon realised they had a flair for making dance music. Their first release came under the moniker Pance Party, of which they were encouraged by the success of a teaser video for their supposed debut album ‘Metropolis’. Renamed The M Machine, the album was later split into several EPs and released on Skrillex’s OWSLA label.

Relocating to San Fransicso, Swadlick and Luttrel began having multiple Beatport No. 1s with their dystopian electro-house sound, aided and assisted by support slots for Skrillex and Markus Schulz, in addition to headliners at various high-profile music festivals. After five years climbing the ladder, the recent release of The M Machine’s debut album ‘Glare’ sees them hit new highs thanks to its flawless production and ingenious blend of electronic pop and genre-bending EDM.

