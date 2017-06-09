The history of the Fuzz Face

To mark the 50th anniversary of the humble but classic Fuzz Face, we take a look inside an original Arbiter model and talks with the pedal’s creators, plus Hendrix effects guru Roger Mayer, about how a mic-stand baseplate became the ace face…

It’s 1966, and Arbiter Electronics Ltd, captained by Ivor Arbiter - the man responsible for the ‘dropped-T’ Beatles logo and (for better or worse) unleashing karaoke onto Britain - introduces the world of music to its newest arrival, the Fuzz Face: “Fuzz Face is the new fuzz box from Arbiter giving the ultimate in controlled effects,” the sales blurb of the time enthused.

Arbiter used the bottom of a microphone stand to fit the circuit board in, and that is how the round shape came about

“Whilst the new design angle of Fuzz Face is both attractive and amusing, without doubt the keynote of the unit is to be found in its functional construction and operational success… and at the recommended retail price of 8gns is certainly Top Value! The Unit is finished in Red, Black or Hammered Silver.”

Certainly radical, nothing before had ever resembled the Fuzz Face. It was something of a spectacle to behold among the generally plain, boxy designs of other effects pedals on the market at the time. With its cartoonlike appearance, this thing had personality!

Denis Cornell, a renowned electronics engineer who now creates his own range of effects and amplifiers, used to test early spec Fuzz Faces in the factory before they were boxed and shipped out across the country. He recalls Ivor Arbiter telling him the story of how he invented the design: “He used the bottom of a microphone stand to fit the circuit board in, and that is how the round shape came about,” Denis told us.

Despite the smiling visage, however, just what mood the pedal was in could change virtually in an instant. The original components in the circuit were quite unstable, often with wide tolerances, meaning that no two Fuzz Faces ever sounded the same.

In fact, the same Fuzz Face would often be prone to radical changes in tone based on simple factors such as ambient temperature, particularly when fitted with the NKT275 transistors used in the very first units.

These vagaries were all down to the nature and quality of the components used in its design - a design that was stunningly simple: the circuit employed only two transistors, three capacitors and four resistors, along with the potentiometers (or ‘knobs’ in layman’s terms), meaning it was impossible to patent, being a standard in engineering textbooks.