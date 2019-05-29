The 20 hottest bassists in the world today

The hottest bassists out there all bring something different to the table that we can listen to, learn from and use to inspire us to be better players ourselves. We asked you to vote for your favourite bass player, and vote you did.

What this poll does show is that, despite many suggesting that the 'age of guitar' is coming to an end, we in bass-land have many fine exponents coming up and breaking through; there's no shortage of inspiration, thank you very much!

Whether you're into rock, jazz, pop, funk, country, metal, fusion or all of the above, the names in this poll have all got something to offer, and judging by the number of votes for them, you all think so too.

While some are solo artists in their own right, cutting their own path, others are key members of their respective bands or sidemen/women for well-known names. The common factor is that each of them is at the top of their game.

We have the full gamut: fingerstyle players, pick players, slappers, pluckers and tappers, with some of our players combining all of these styles to coax the best bass tones out of their instruments.

The worthy winner of the poll was Joe Dart, a man who has lit up the bass world in recent years, inspiring us to get our fingerstyle technique in order. The other players listed are in no particular order, but do check them out, as one of them might just be your new favourite bassist.

