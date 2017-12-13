The 17 best bass players in the world right now

The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best bass players of 2017. First up we have Glenn Hughes of Black Country Communion...

2017 highlight: In 2016 Glenn Hughes was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of his work with Deep Purple, but this year was all about the return of Black Country Communion. BCCIV, the fourth album from the blues rock supergroup, was produced by Kevin Shirley and the interplay between Hughes and Joe Bonamassa suggested the pair had patched up the differences that derailed the band in 2013.