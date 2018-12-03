The 16 best guitar albums of 2018

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best guitar albums of 2018.

Taking up positions 16 to 11 are:

16. The Magpie Salute - High Water I

15. John Butler - Home

14. Thrice - Palms

13. The Marcus King Band - Caroline Confessions

12. Johnny Marr - Call The Comet

11. Paul Gilbert - Behold Electric Guitar

Kicking off the top 10 we have Tom Morello's The Atlas Underground...

We say: The Atlas Underground is a glitzy showcase of Morello performing with a wide array of colleagues from the worlds of hip hop, EDM and pop, including Marcus Mumford, Big Boi, Gary Clark Jr and Steve Aoki. Repeated spins reveal a stunning range of depth.

Battle Sirens, the instrumental opener, starts out with punchy Rage Against The Machine-style riffing but when the synths kick in, you understand that we are time zones away from 90s rap rock. That said, his unmistakable riffing dominates belters like Roadrunner while on tracks like Where It’s At Ain’t What It Is, he uses his guitar to coax a spectrum of scratches, pulses and bright dynamics.