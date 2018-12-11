The 15 best techno producers/DJs in the world right now
10. Enrico Sangiuliano
The results are in for the MusicRadar year-end polls and the competition for the top ten in the techno Producers category couldn't be fiercer. Here are ten names that kept our readers glued to their speakers this year.
Taking up places 15 down to 11 are:
15. Len Faki
14. Dense & Pika
13. Alan Fitzpatrick
12. Avalon Emerson
11. Robert Hood
Kicking off the top 10 we have Enrico Sangiuliano…
2018 highlight: The Italian DJ, producer, and remixer has been on the world stage in techno for several years now, in no small part due to his association with Drumcode. 2018 saw Sangiuliano release 'Biomorph', a full-length concept album on the esteemed label that married atmospheric tones with deftly crafted rhythms from across the club spectrum.
9. Daniel Avery
2018 highlight: Avery returned with his sophomore album, 'Song For Alpha', which followed up his massively-successful debut 'Drone Logic' with a softer palette and wider range, showing that his late night techno had as much range as it does emotional depth.
And if that wasn't enough, Avery stayed on the road for much of the year, doing all night sets and supporting Jon Hopkins and Nine Inch Nails.
8. Objekt
2018 highlight: 'Cocoon Crush,' Objekt's full-length for PAN from November 2018 not only saw the Berlin-based artist rack up even more critical acclaim, but expanded his sound palette considerably.
And his lecture from Red Bull Music Academy's series opened the door for those looking to gain insight into his unique working process – an even more generous gift.
7. Jeff Mills
2018 highlight: The veteran Detroit artist and UR founder stayed as busy as ever in 2018, though the highlight was undoubtedly his performance with Mike Banks at Mutek's festival in Japan, Tokyo. Incredibly, it was their first performance together in years and capped off an incredible creative run that sees no end in sight for the busy Mills.
6. Helena Hauff
2018 highlight: As If her already-busy 2019 schedule wasn't a strong enough indication, the Hamburg-based selector had a very packed 2018 too. Gigs in all corners of the globe showed Hauff on a mission, often blending gritty electro and thumping techno to glorious effect. Appearances at Dekmantel, Berlin Atonal, Dimensions, and ADE and others showed Hauff becoming an even bigger favourite.
5. Adam Beyer
2018 highlight: The Drumcode label head and Swedish superstar never manages to stay far from the limelight, and 2018 was no different, as Beyer held bookings across the globe. But the highlight was undoubtedly his own Drumcode Festival, held in Amsterdam back in August and sporting a lineup of new and old favourites, like Dense and Pika, Nicole Moudaber and Joseph Capriati.
4. Blawan
2018 highlight: The UK producer and modular enthusiast returned to grand statements in 2018 with the release of 'Wet Will Always Dry,' an album of eight diverse techno tracks that each manage to speak in a different yet related language. A full bevy of live performances, both solo and with Pariah in their Karenn duo, kept Blawan in punter's minds all year.
3. Amelie Lens
2018 highlight: Belgian-born DJ Amelie Lens has been a favourite inside the club for her fearless juxtaposing of big room and underground sounds for a while now, but it was her Resident Advisor podcast in June of this year that really showed Lens' deft touch, using a range of her own unreleased productions to create a spellbinding mix.
2. Nina Kraviz
2018 highlight: From running her трип label to maintaining a ferocious gig schedule, Nina Kraviz hasn't slowed down in years. 2018 saw the label release the 'Don't Mess With Cupid' compilation, showcasing Kraviz with a range of new talent. And her sunrise set on the Great Wall of China shows a DJ who is still exploring ways to push the boundaries of the genre while maintaining her own fierce personality.
WINNER: Carl Cox
2018 highlight: While Carl Cox is never far away from any clubbing epicentre, his first appearance at Morocco's Oasis Festival back in September of this year brought him to a part of the world that hasn't been privy to his magic touch. That precisely tailored set, along with dozens of others around the globe, show why Cox is still a fan favourite, even after decades in the booth.