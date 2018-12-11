The 15 best techno producers/DJs in the world right now

The results are in for the MusicRadar year-end polls and the competition for the top ten in the techno Producers category couldn't be fiercer. Here are ten names that kept our readers glued to their speakers this year.

Taking up places 15 down to 11 are:

15. Len Faki

14. Dense & Pika

13. Alan Fitzpatrick

12. Avalon Emerson

11. Robert Hood

Kicking off the top 10 we have Enrico Sangiuliano…

2018 highlight: The Italian DJ, producer, and remixer has been on the world stage in techno for several years now, in no small part due to his association with Drumcode. 2018 saw Sangiuliano release 'Biomorph', a full-length concept album on the esteemed label that married atmospheric tones with deftly crafted rhythms from across the club spectrum.