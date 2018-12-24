The 15 best rock guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best rock guitarists of 2018.

Taking up positions 15 to 11 are:

15. Rich Robinson (The Magpie Salute)

14. Michael Schenker

13. Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard)

12. Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder (The Smashing Pumpkins)

11. Tim Sult, Neil Fallon (Clutch)

Kicking off the top 10 we have Jerry Cantrell and William DuVall of Alice In Chains...

2018 highlight: We've had to wait a while for new music from the grunge titans, but the wait was well worth it as Rainier Fog represented one of 2018's best guitar albums. From the guitar work to the vocal delivery, DuVall and Cantrell have become a real powerhouse duo, in particular with DuVall helping Cantrell raise his guitar game even higher.