The 10 best new drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2017 polls have received over 137,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best new drummers of 2017. First up we have Marquis Hill drummer Jonathan Pinson...

2017 highlight: Pinson is a formidable American jazz talent who deserves far more attention. In the past 12 months he’s been on tour with jazz stars Kamasi Washington, Gilad Heksleman, Terrace Martin, Stefon Harris, Carmen Lundy, Marquis Hill and Braxton Cook, as well as appeared on multiple formidable jazz recordings. Looking towards 2018, the drummer will also be busy with his own band Boom Clap. We can’t wait.

The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer