Vintage Synth Trumps 2 is the synth fan's ultimate card game

It might have arrived just too late to make it into our list of Christmas/holiday gift ideas for hi-tech musicians, but we'll stick our necks out and say that GForce's new Vintage Synth Trumps 2 game is the perfect stocking filler for the electronic muso in your life.

The follow-up to the original Vintage Synth Trumps (we still treasure our well-thumbed set), this classic card game features 52 synths, each of which has been rated in 12 categories.

You can probably guess how the game works: simply divide the cards equally between players, then take it in turns to read a stat from your top card. Everyone else reads the same stat from their top card, and the person with the best result wins the round and takes all the cards that were in play.

You continue in this vein until one person has all the cards and is declared the winner. Vintage Synth Trumps 2 features a slew of famous synths from the likes of ARP, EMS, Korg, Moog, Oberheim, Roland, Sequential Circuits and Yamaha, all of which are represented by specially-commissioned images.

Order your set now from the GForce website. You'll pay £6.95 plus postage.